BJP MLAs, MLCs, MP stage dharna in Deputy Commissioner’s office over protocol issue

August 14, 2023 11:16 pm | Updated 11:16 pm IST - MANGALURU

The BJP MLAs, MLCs and the party’s Member of Parliament from Dakshina Kannada staged a dharna sitting on the steps leading to the office of Deputy Commissioner here on Monday, August 14, alleging that some officials of the district administration were interfering in the rights of legislators and there were instances of breach of their privilege especially in Moodbidri and Banwal Assembly constituencies.

They demanded revoking the suspension of Dayavathi, executive officer (EO) of the Moodbidri Taluk Panchayat, and Srikanthappa, secretary of Iruvail Gram Panchayat who was in-charge PDO of the panchayat, what the legislators said on the “guise of violation of protocol”.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, Member of Parliament; Kota Srinivas Poojary and Pratapsimha Nayak, MLCs; D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Y. Bharat Shetty, U. Rajesh Naik, A. Umanath Kotian, Harish Poonja, Bhagirathi Murulya, MLAs sat on dharna for nearly half a day.

They withdrew the dharna after the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada M. P. Mullai Muhilan told them that the government is likely to revoke the suspension of two officials by Monday evening. Mr. Muhilan told them that there are no written government guidelines on the protocol to be followed in organising government programmes at the gram panchayat level. He wrote to the government seeking direction on the same.

The legislators told the Deputy Commissioner that they will continue the dharna from Tuesday if the government did not revoke the suspension of officials by Monday evening.

Mr. Naik, Bantwal MLA, said a ‘Swachha Sankeerna’ unit was to be inaugurated at Irvattur Grama Panchayat under Bantwal Assembly constituency on August 4. The gram panchayat had printed the invitation and Mr. Naik was to preside over the programme. But the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) cancelled the programme on August 3 without intimating the MLA, citing the violation of protocol in the invitation as the reason. When asked about it, the PDO informed that the programme was postponed at the insistence of higher officials. But Mr. Naik said the invitation had the names of all concerned as per the taluk-level protocol. Thus there was breach of privilege of the MLA, he said.

Mr. Kotian, Moodbidri MLA, said that Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra at Iruvail Gram Panchayat and the Iruvail Gram Panchayat office were to be inaugurated in the Moodbidri Assembly constituency on July 31 at a function to be presided over by him. But it was cancelled under the “guise that there was a violation of protocol” in the invitation printed. Later, he learnt that some people had demanded that the name of Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj should have been printed in it.

“Is it possible for the RDPR Minister to attend all the programmes of all gram panchayats spread over the State?” Mr. Kotian asked.