BJP MLA walks out of KDP meeting presided over by Kota

Umanath A. Kotian, Moodbidri MLA, walked out of the Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) meeting presided over by Kota Srinivasa Poojary, Minister in charge of Dakshina Kannada, on Monday seeking action against Shanady Ajith Kumar Hegde, Commissioner, Mangaluru City Corporation.

The MLA accused the Commissioner of speaking to him rudely and insulting him over the phone recently.

The meeting, held after a gap of 16 months, was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. But it started an hour later as Mr. Poojary arrived late forcing the officials and elected representatives to wait for the Minister.

As Mr. Poojary arrived and apologised for arriving late as he had to attend at programme at Thotta Bengre, Mr. Kotian stood up and alleged that Mr. Hegde insulted him in a matter related to drilling a borewell for drinking water as the existing borewell in Moodushedde gram panchayat limits had been contaminated.

When asked by the Minister, Mr. Hegde denied the charge. Later the Minister instructed the Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B. Rupesh to issue a notice to Mr. Hegde and seek his explanation. At this point the irritated Mr. Kotian, who was not satisfied with the way in which the Minister handled the issue, told him that he would raise the matter in the State Assembly and will move a privilege motion in the Lower House and it was an insult to all the elected representatives and walked out.

Immediately, Mr. Poojary said that the meeting had passed a resolution to write to the government to take disciplinary action against the Commissioner.

Even as BJP MLAs, D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Rajesh Naik, and Mr. Poojary himself remained mute spectators, Ivan D’Souza, MLC from the Congress, expressed concern over the matter raised by Mr. Kotian.