BJP MLA justifies his controversial remark that tax paid by Hindus should be used for welfare of Hindus only

February 09, 2024 10:56 pm | Updated 10:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

Two-time BJP MLA from Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada Harish Poonja on Friday justified his controversial remark that “from the current financial year, the tax paid by Hindus should be used only for the welfare of Hindus.”

On Wednesday, Mr. Poonja wrote on the X (erstwhile Twitter) that using the tax paid by Hindus for the welfare of other religious people is an injustice to Hindus. “Hindus’ tax, Hindus’ right,” he wrote.

Replying to it, a person named Ravoof from Mangaluru wrote that Mr. Poonja should not forget that he is an MLA. “He (Mr. Poonja) is unfit to continue as MLA as he has made an anti-Constitutional statement,” Mr. Ravoof wrote.

Meanwhile, speaking to presspersons in Mangaluru on Friday, the MLA said that when the Congress Member of Parliament D.K. Suresh wants to divide North and South through his remark that the southern states would breakaway to form a separate nation, why couldn’t he (Mr. Poonja) make such a demand.

The MLA said that the Congress is trying to divide the nation over a silly matter relating to distribution of funds.

Mr. Poonja said that as Mr. Suresh will not be able to understand if he (the MLA) condemned his statement in plain words, he chose to react by raising the matter of tax paid by Hindus.

Responding to the statement of MLA, the Minister in-charge of Dakshina Kannada and Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao told presspersons in Mangaluru on Friday that Mr. Poonja should accept the fact that injustice is being done to Karnataka in allocation of funds. “If the MLA is hell-bent on accepting the fact, nothing can be done,” the Minister said.

“It is unfortunate that the MLA is trying to divide the people in this matter. The intention of Mr. Poonja appears to be something different,” Mr. Rao said.

