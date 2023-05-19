May 19, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former Union Minister and BJP MLA from Vijayapura Basanagouda Patil Yatnal demanded suspension of Puttur sub-division Deputy Superintendent of Police Veeraiah Hiremath for his alleged role in the police atrocity case.

On May 18, Puttur Town police registered a case against the DySP, Puttur Rural Police Station Sub-Inspector Srinath Reddy and constable Harshith under Sections 323, 325 and 506 (read with 341) of the Indian Penal Code — for assault with a weapon that could cause death, criminal intimidation and wrongful restraint. The case is based on the complaint filed by Avinash, a resident of Narimogaru, one of the nine persons accused of displaying a banner mocking Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel and former Union Minister D. V. Sadananda Gowda. The banner was put up near Puttur KSRTC bus stand.

Police personnel are facing the charge of atrocity on Avinash while he was in their custody. Of the police personnel involved, Srinath Reddy and Harshith have been suspended.

Speaking to mediapersons on May 19 after meeting Avinash at a hospital in Puttur, Mr. Yatnal said that the people accused of putting up the banner are not traitors, or anti-social elements. They do not face charges of murder or rape. Criticism, conflict and protests are normal in a democratic set-up. “Police should conduct an inquiry on receipt of a complaint, but they do not have the right to assault a suspect or an accused. An inquiry should be conducted into the police atrocity,” the MLA said.

Mr. Yatnal said that Hindutva activists are apprehensive about the Congress regime in Karnataka because they had faced several challenges under the ‘same Congress leadership’ when the party was in power from 2013-18.

“If some police officials took the law into their hands against Hindutva activists thinking that they will be safe for another five years under the Congress rule, the BJP and Hindutva activists will not tolerate it,” he said.

The BJP leader announced that he will give ₹1 lakh from his personal funds for the treatment of the persons injured in police atrocity, and he will report all the developments in Puttur to the party’s central leadership.

Some activists at the hospital complained to Mr. Yatnal that former Puttur BJP MLA Sanjeeva Matandoor and Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel did not meet the injured in the hospital.

Mr Yatnal later visited the BJP office in Puttur. Addressing party workers, he asked them to bury all the differences and forget the incidents related to the Assembly election in Puttur, and unite to revive the party.

