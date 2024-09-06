GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP membership in Dakshina Kannada will cross four lakh mark, says Nalin Kumar Kateel

Published - September 06, 2024 08:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP State secretary Capt. Brijesh Chowta, former MP and BJP National Executive Member Nalin Kumar Kateel, and other BJP leaders formally releasing the logo of the ongoing BJP membership drive at the BJP Dakshina Kannada district office in Mangaluru on Friday, September 6.

Dakshina Kannada MP and BJP State secretary Capt. Brijesh Chowta, former MP and BJP National Executive Member Nalin Kumar Kateel, and other BJP leaders formally releasing the logo of the ongoing BJP membership drive at the BJP Dakshina Kannada district office in Mangaluru on Friday, September 6. | Photo Credit: Raghava M.

It is because of the inclusive policy of BJP and its work ethic that more people will join the party and its membership in Dakshina Kannada will easily cross the record four lakh mark, said former MP and BJP National Executive Member Nalin Kumar Kateel in Mangaluru on Friday, September 6.

Formally launching the logo of the ongoing BJP membership drive at the BJP Dakshina Kannada district unit office, Mr. Kateel said Mr. Amit Shah, the party president, started the new exercise of using social media for party membership. The party now has more than 12 crore members, which is the highest for any party in the world.

In the drive held in 2019, more than 2 lakh people from Dakshina Kannada became party members. In the ongoing drive, which started on September 2, a target of 300 members per polling booth has been set. “We will easily cross four lakh members in Dakshina Kannada district.” The membership drive was not to show numbers but an effort to reach party ideology far and wide. The membership drive will pave the way for changes in the party organisation right from block level to national level.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, MP, who is the BJP State secretary, said as BJP is an all-inclusive party many will become its members. More number of youths, girls, and people from different communities will join the party in large numbers this time, Capt. Chowta said.

District BJP president Satish Kumpala, Mangaluru City MLAs D. Vedavyas Kamath and Y. Bharath Shetty, and Umanath Kotian, Moodbidri MLA, were present.

Published - September 06, 2024 08:43 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.