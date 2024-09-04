BJP membership drive formally launched in Dakshina Kannada

The ongoing BJP membership drive was formally launched in Dakshina Kannada by former BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters here, BJP Dakshina Kannada district unit president Satish Kumpala said the BJP membership drive was launched across the country on September 2, which is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Kumpala said during an earlier drive in 2019 2.5 lakh persons were registered as members from the district. For the ongoing drive, a target of 3.5 lakh has been set. A week-long mega membership drive will be held between September 11 and 17.

Interested people can give a missed call to the toll-free number 8800002024. The caller will then receive a link to the party website in which he/she can submit details, namely the name, date of birth and the party office bearer, who has referred him/her. Mr. Kumpala said booth-wise details of registered members will be sent to district units where the members will be screened and those whose believe in party’s ideology will be granted membership.