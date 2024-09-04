GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP membership drive formally launched in Dakshina Kannada

Published - September 04, 2024 09:24 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The ongoing BJP membership drive was formally launched in Dakshina Kannada by former BJP State president Nalin Kumar Kateel in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters here, BJP Dakshina Kannada district unit president Satish Kumpala said the BJP membership drive was launched across the country on September 2, which is the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Kumpala said during an earlier drive in 2019 2.5 lakh persons were registered as members from the district. For the ongoing drive, a target of 3.5 lakh has been set. A week-long mega membership drive will be held between September 11 and 17.

Interested people can give a missed call to the toll-free number 8800002024. The caller will then receive a link to the party website in which he/she can submit details, namely the name, date of birth and the party office bearer, who has referred him/her. Mr. Kumpala said booth-wise details of registered members will be sent to district units where the members will be screened and those whose believe in party’s ideology will be granted membership.

Published - September 04, 2024 09:24 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.