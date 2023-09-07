BJP likely to field three-time councillor Sudheer Shetty Kannur as its candidate in Mayoral election on September 8

September 07, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

With Mayoral election scheduled on Friday, September 8, the BJP which is leading the Mangaluru City Corporation council is likely to field its senior councillor Sudheer Shetty Kannur as the candidate for the office of Mayor.

The Mayoral election will be conducted for the 24th term. The government has reserved the office of the Mayor for general category while the office of Deputy Mayor has been reserved for Scheduled Caste (woman). Mysuru Regional Commissioner Prakash will conduct the election.

As the party’s Sunitha who represents Panambur-Bengre ward (No. 11) is the lone woman councillor belonging to Scheduled Caste, the BJP will field her as there will be no other contenders for the office of Deputy Mayor.

Mr. Kannur is a three-time councillor. He was elected to the council in the last election held to the council in November, 2019 from Kodialbail ward (No. 30 – Mangaluru City South Assembly constituency). Earlier, he had been elected to the council twice consecutively from Kannur ward (No. 52) also in Mangaluru City South.

Sudarshan Moodbidri, president, Dakshina Kannada unit of the BJP told The Hindu that the party will announce its Mayoral candidates only on September 8 morning as the election is scheduled at noon.

However, sources in the BJP said that the party has decided to consider seniority factor while fielding the candidate for the office of Mayor. Hence, as the senior councillor Mr. Kannur stands the chance of being fielded though the party can field any of its councillors to the office of Mayor as the office has been reserved for general category. Earlier too it fielded only senior councillors as the candidates for the office of Mayor, thrice. Hence Diwakar (Cantonment ward. No 46), Premananda Shetty (Mangaladevi ward, No. 56) and Jayananda Anchan (Kadri Padavu ward, No. 22) were elected as Mayors.

The election scheduled on September 8 is to elect the fourth Mayor and Deputy Mayor during the current five-year term of the council following the election held to the council on November 12, 2019.

The one-year term of current Mayor Jayananda Anchan and Deputy Mayor Poornima ends on Friday, September 8. For the 23rd term, the post of Mayor was reserved for the general category while Deputy Mayor was reserved for Backward Class A (woman). Last Mayoral election was held on September 9, 2022.

In the 60-member elected council, the BJP has 44 seats, followed by the Congress with 14 seats and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) which enjoys two seats.