BJP legislators seek inquiry into release of audio clip

Coming in support of State president of the BJP Nalin Kumar Kateel by stating that his audio clip on leadership change is fake, BJP legislators from the coastal belt on Monday sought an inquiry into the release of the clip.

Minister for Welfare of Backward Classes and in-charge of Dakshina Kannada Kota Srinivasa Poojary, speaking to reporters at Kalavara, near Kundapur, said that the clip has been released in the name of Mr. Kateel and he had already doubted its authenticity. There is a need to take action against those who are spreading such fake audio clips, he said.

Mangaluru City South MLA D. Vedavyasa Kamath said in a statement that it was an attempt to tarnish the image of Mr. Kateel. It was an act of those who cannot tolerate the growth of the BJP.

Meanwhile, five BJP MLAs from Dakshina Kannada led by president of Dakshina Kannada unit of the party Sudarshan Moodbidri met Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar and submitted to him a memorandum seeking an inquiry into the release of the audio clip.

Besides Mr. Kamath, MLAs Rajesh U Naik, Umanath A Kotian, Harish Poonja, Sanjeeva Matandoor were with Mr. Moodbidri.

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, Mr. Moodbidri said that it was an attempt to damage the reputation of the party.

“We know who did it and who are behind the release of the audio. We have informed the Police Commissioner about those persons,” he said.

Mr. Moodbidri said that ahead of the last Lok Sabha election, there was a similar attempt to tarnish the image of Mr. Kateel.

The BJP will appeal to the Chief Minister to hold an inquiry into the circulation of the audio clip that went viral on Sunday, he said.