BJP legislators condemn police atrocity

May 19, 2023 12:47 am | Updated 12:47 am IST - MANGALURU

Former Minister and MLC Kota Srinivas Poojary on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party condemned the police brutality against the persons accused of displaying a banner demeaning BJP leaders Nalin Kumar Kateel and D.V. Sadananda Gowda at Puttur.

Speaking to reporters at Udupi, Mr. Poojary said the party had sought a thorough probe in the matter. The police should have acted as per law and should not have resorted to assault, he said.

He said the Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police had assured of a detailed probe at the district level. Mr. Kateel has already condemned the atrocity and demanded a probe, Mr. Poojary said.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty in a statement here said the suspension of police personnel concerned was not enough; they should be dismissed from service.

Dr. Shetty said the police action as grave as breaking the limbs of the Hindu Karyakartas was deplorable. While persons accused of heinous offences, including rape, drug peddling etc., get royal treatment at police stations, the police mercilessly attack those working for the Hindu religion at the instance of some others. He also criticised senior police officers for their indifferent attitude.