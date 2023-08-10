BJP legislators accuse Dakshina Kannada administration of interfering in the rights of MLAs; threaten dharna on DC office premises on August 14

August 10, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - MANGALURU

Accusing the Dakshina Kannada district administration of interfering in the rights of MLAs, BJP legislators threatened on Thursday, August 10, that they will sit on a dharna in front of the offices of the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner and the Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Minister on August 14 if the district administration did not revoke the suspension of two officials of Moodbidri taluk who were suspended recently in connection with the protocol matter.

Addressing a joint press conference, the BJP MLAs of Dakshina Kannada — A. Umanath Kotian, U. Rajesh Naik, Y. Bharat Shetty, D. Vedavyasa Kamath — and the MLCs — Kota Srinivas Poojary and Pratapsimha Nayak — said there were two instances of breach of privilege of MLAs in the district.

Mr. Naik, Bantwal MLA, said a ‘Swachha Sankeerna’ unit was to be inaugurated at Irvattur Grama Panchayat under Bantwal Assembly constituency on August 4. The gram panchayat had printed the invitation and Mr. Naik was to preside over the programme. But the Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) cancelled the programme on August 3 without intimating the MLA, citing the violation of protocol in the invitation as the reason. When asked about it, the PDO informed that the programme was postponed at the insistence of higher officials. But Mr. Naik said the invitation had the names of all concerned as per the taluk-level protocol. Thus there was breach of privilege of the MLA, he said.

Mr. Kotian, Moodbidri MLA, said that Rajiv Gandhi Seva Kendra at Iruvail Gram Panchayat and the Iruvail Gram Panchayat office were to be inaugurated in the Moodbidri Assembly constituency on July 31 at a function to be presided over by him. But it was cancelled under the “guise that there was a violation of protocol” in the invitation printed. Later, he learnt that some people had demanded that the name of Priyank Kharge, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj should have been printed in it.

“Is it possible for the RDPR Minister to attend all the programmes of 5,950 gram panchayats spread over the State?” Mr. Kotian asked.

The Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat on July 29 suspended Dayavathi, executive officer (EO) of the Moodbidri Taluk Panchayat, and the Deputy Secretary of the zilla panchayat suspended on the same day Srikanthappa, secretary of Iruvail Gram Panchayat who was in-charge PDO of the panchayat, in connection with the “violation of protocol”.

Mr. Kotian said the invitation cards of both the programmes (Irvattur and Iruvail) had been printed as per the protocol given by the office of the Deputy Commissioner. If there was a violation, the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada should be held responsible and suspended and not the EO and the PDO.

Mr. Kotian said there was an attempt to block him, by deploying a huge posse of police, from visiting the Iruvail Gram Panchayat on August 8. Cancelling the programme and the attempt to block his visit were a breach of his privilege. “But I managed to visit the office and lighted a lamp there on that day and returned,” he said.

He said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during a review meeting in Mangaluru on August 1 had instructed the officials concerned to revoke the suspension of the two officials. But the Chief Minister’s instruction has not been honoured.

Mr. Poojary, former Minister and MLC, said that privileges of BJP legislators were being breached in the district by officials at the insistence of higher officials. If this is not stopped, the legislators will continue their fight. The legislators are providing a three-day time (deadline) for the officials concerned to revoke the suspension of the two officials, he said.

Mr. Kamath said that at the inauguration of the Shakthi scheme in Mangaluru, the former Congress legislators, the former councillors, and Congress workers had been accommodated on the stage violating the protocol.