Three-term MLA from Udupi K. Raghupathi Bhat said that BJP leaders should introspect whether tickets to contest the Karnataka Legislative Council and Lok Sabha elections have been issued to deserving candidates.

On May 15, the former MLA opened his election office in his home. Mr. Bhat will contest as ‘rebel’ candidate in the elections to the Legislative Council from South West Graduates’ constituency.

Addressing mediapersons at his residence in Udupi, Mr. Bhat said that BJP leaders should ask themselves whether tickets have been issued to those workers who worked hard for the party and to those recommended by party workers.

The former MLA is miffed with the party for not nominating him in the Legislative Council elections and also not consulting him before deciding the candidate for Udupi for the May 2023 Assembly elections. He claimed that the selection of candidates for this year elections was just an ‘eye-wash’ that lacked transparency.

Earlier, the process of selecting a candidate began by seeking the opinion of party workers from the booth level. The second step was at the Assembly segment level followed by the district level, divisional level and State level.

“This was in practice when I headed the district unit and the Yuva Morcha unit. I have worked at different levels of the party,” he said.

Mr. Bhat said that party workers are not happy with the procedure of selecting candidates. “We all worked in the Lok Sabha elections for Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

“The ticket to contest the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ constituency has been given to those who did ‘chamachagiri’, and to those who joined the party recently, sidelining seniors,” Mr. Bhat said. “I don’t do ‘chamachagiri’ by going behind leaders. I work with people.”

He claimed that he was denied the ticket as he did not do ‘chamachagiri’.

The former MLA said that he will file his nomination papers at the Regional Commissioner’s office in Mysuru on May 16 at 1 p.m.

“I am a candidate supported by BJP workers, and will contest for the sake of party workers,” he said.

