BJP leader’s photograph in Congress candidate’s publicity material surprises many

The publicity team of Congress candidate for South West Teachers’ constituency of the Karnataka Legislative Council K.K. Manjunath Kumar appears to have made an error in the publicity material by publishing the picture of a BJP leader instead of the picture of a Congress leader with a similar name.

A picture of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mangaluru division in charge Uday Kumar Shetty was used in the publicity material instead of Congress leader Muniyal Uday Kumar Shetty, who unsuccessfully contested the Karkala Assembly seat in the 2023 elections.

Udupi District Congress president Ashok Kumar Kodavoor said it was a mistake made by the candidate and his publicity team. He said necessary correction would be made by pasting a picture of Muniyal Uday Kumar Shetty on the existing picture of the BJP leader and new pamphlets would be printed if needed, he said.

BJP’s Uday Kumar Shetty took the issue in a lighter vein as it was an unintentional mistake. A few voters of Teachers’ Constituency who received the publicity material that also contained the achievements of Mr. Kumar, were surprised to see the BJP leader’s photograph in it.

