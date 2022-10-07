BJP leader seeks reinvestigation by CBI into Paresh Mesta case

With the CBI filing B-report in Honnavar youth Paresh Mesta case terming the death as accident, a senior BJP leader in Udupi on Friday sought reinvestigation into the case again by the CBI.

At the same time, the Congress demanded the State government to book cases against BJP leaders by stating that they triggered unrest in society post the murder and became responsible for crores of loss to public property.

Former State secretary of BJP Thingale Vikramarjuna Hegde stated in a release in Udupi that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai should now order for reinvestigation into the death of Mesta that took place in Honnavar on December 8, 2017. Mr. Hegde, who was the BJP’s in-charge for Uttara Kannada then, stated that the then Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s “delay and dilly-dallying” in handing over the case to the CBI would have led to loss of evidence at the crime spot.

Mr. Hegde said that he was appealing to all MLAs and MP of Uttara Kannada to urge the government to order for reinvestigation. It is to provide justice to Mesta’s family

He said that he along with Shobha Karandlaje, the then State BJP general secretary, Vishveshwara Hegde Kageri, MLA, Sirsi, and K. G. Naika, president of Uttara Kannada unit of the BJP, had visited the spot where his body had been found. “It was evident while observing the condition of the body that he had been tortured to death,” Mr. Hegde said.

However, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) spokesperson Veronica Cornelio said in a release in Udupi that that if Mr. Bommai had the guts he should order for filing cases against BJP leaders who played dirty politics over the death and who became responsible for loss of public property worth crores of rupees in Honnavar. Even the car of the Inspector General of Police (Western range) had been stoned.

The BJP’s politics triggered unrest in the society and a lot of public properties were damaged post the incident as BJP leaders fueled the flame over the incident for the party’s political gain, she said. Now the CBI has declared that Mesta’s was an accidental death leaving no room to suspect the cause of death as murder.

Ms. Veronica stated that now the BJP government in the State should ensure justice for the kin of Mesta by registering the cases against BJP leaders who created unrest in the society over the issue of accidental death by portraying it as a murder supported by the Congress.