BJP leader Kota Srinivas Poojary seeks probe into Congress MLC B.K. Hariprasad’s statement on Godhra-like incident in Karnataka

January 03, 2024 05:19 pm | Updated 05:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council said that if a Godhra-like incident takes place within Karnataka, or outside the State, then the Congress will be directly responsible for it

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Leader of Opposition in Legislative Council Kota Srinivas Poojary asked the State Government to inquire into the statement of Congress MLC B. K. Hariprasad that a Godhra-like incident is likely in Karnataka.

Speaking to mediapersons in Udupi Mr. Poojary said that Mr. Haripasad told reporters in Bengaluru on January 3 that, as per information available to him, a Godhra-like incident could take place in Karnataka on the occasion of the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The BJP leader requested the Karnataka government to take responsibility and provide security to those travelling to Ayodhya.

The former BJP minister said that the Congress leader, through his statement, is trying to create ‘fear and confusion’ among those who would like to travel to Ayodhya to witness the consecration ceremony. “It appears there is a conspiracy behind his statement,” Mr. Poojary said.

The Leader of Opposition said that if a Godhra-like incident takes place within Karnataka, or outside the State, then the Congress will be directly responsible for it. “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will be responsible if such an incident takes place in Karnataka,” he said.

Mr. Poojary said that some Congress leaders had called Lord Ram as an imaginary person.

CONNECT WITH US