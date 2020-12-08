BJP leader Ganesh Karnik questions lack of APMCs in Kerala

The BJP alleged on Monday that the Left parties, which are opposing three new farm sector laws, are following double standards by not implementing Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) Act in Kerala, which is ruled by the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

Addressing presspersons here, BJP State spokesperson Ganesh Karnik questioned the Left parties for extending their support to the Bharat Bandh called on Tuesday when Kerala itself does not have APMCs.

Mr. Karnik, a former MLC, alleged that the protest against the farm sector laws in Delhi were being led by commission agents and middlemen. Though the government has invited them for talks, a majority are not turning up, indicating that most are not farmers, he claimed.

He also said the Opposition parties were desperate and were misguiding farmers on the three farm sector laws. “Farmers should not fall prey to the designs of the Opposition parties,” he said. “There is a political conspiracy behind the Bharat Bandh called on Tuesday. Farmers should not support it.”

He also said that the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Agriculture, which comprises members of different political parties, had discussed the three farm sector laws before finalising them. Now, some the members in the same committee, including Congress members, are opposing them, he said.

Mr. Karnik said that the government had not done away with APMCs and providing Minimum Support Price under the market intervention scheme. Farm produce was purchased by providing MSP just this October and November, he said.

The BJP spokesperson said that when Sharad Pawar was Union Agriculture Minister in 2011, he had proposed to amend the farm sector laws. The Congress, in its election manifestos of 2014 and 2019, had also proposed it.

Mr. Karnik also said the Union government has addressed the fertiliser issue by ensuring that the market has enough supply of neem-coated urea. There has been no scarcity of fertilisers in the past six years, he claimed.

The BJP leader said the three farm laws were meant for the welfare of farmers and to provide them better price for their produce.