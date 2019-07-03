BJP leader cautions against continued cattle thefts

Yashpal Suvarna, general secretary of the Udupi district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Tuesday said that if incidents of cattle thefts continued in the district, the possibility of another incident such as the stripping of two persons, which took place at Adiudupi here on March 8, 2005, for allegedly illegally transporting cattle, may occur again.

In a press release issued here, Mr. Suvarna said that incidents of theft of cows were rising as it did during monsoon in the coastal belt. The State government and the police had failed in stopping theft of cows. If the theft of cows continued, then the district might witness intense agitations as it did in 2005, he said.

If Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had real concern, he should visit the coastal districts and listen to the problems of dairy farmers. Those who reared cows in the coastal region did not sleep at night out of fear. This was because armed miscreants stole cows during nights.

Such miscreants were being backed by some political parties. The police officers danced to the tunes of Congress leaders operating clandestinely, rather than heeding the elected representatives in the district. The youth trying to protect cows had cases foisted against them, he said.

The disappointment among Hindu community over cattle theft could turn into an intense agitation. The police should immediately stop illegal slaughterhouses and arrest cow thieves. The Anti-Cow Slaughter Act tabled during the tenure of the Yeddyurappa government should be implemented, Mr. Suvarna said.

Meanwhile, Ansar Ahmed, social activist, condemned Mr. Suvarna’s statement on lynching, which he termed as provocative. He said that that no religion or caste supported theft of cattle. Mr. Suvarna was silent on beef exports.