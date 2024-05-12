BJP leader among two booked for illegal sand extraction

Dakshina Kannada police have booked former Puttur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) president and BJP office-bearer Dinesh Medu and another person for allegedly indulging in illegal sand extraction in Kumaradhara river in Kudmar of Kadaba taluk.

On a tip-off, the police raided the place in the early hours of Thursday and seized five lorries filled with sand. About 10 tipper lorries were found at the site.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth said the raid was conducted following complaints by local people about illegal sand extraction near the Shantimogaru bridge. “We found that the illegal extraction and transportation of sand was related to Mr. Medu and Channappa Gowda,” Mr. Ryshyanth said and added that six cases have been booked against the two persons.

In Bantwal

The Bantwal Town police on Saturday booked two tipper lorry drivers on charges of illegally transporting sand, which was extracted from Netravathi river in Valachil.

The police gave names of the drivers as H. Vishwas, 25, and Mohammed Riyaz, 31. The police said Police Sub Inspector Anjaneya Reddy stopped the two lorries near Narayana Guru Circle in Bantwal. The two drivers did not have any permit for transporting the sand. They were booked for offence punishable under Section 379 (theft) of Indian Penal Code, the police said.

