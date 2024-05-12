GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP leader among two booked for illegal sand extraction

Published - May 12, 2024 08:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Dakshina Kannada police have booked former Puttur Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) president and BJP office-bearer Dinesh Medu and another person for allegedly indulging in illegal sand extraction in Kumaradhara river in Kudmar of Kadaba taluk.

On a tip-off, the police raided the place in the early hours of Thursday and seized five lorries filled with sand. About 10 tipper lorries were found at the site.

Superintendent of Police C.B. Ryshyanth said the raid was conducted following complaints by local people about illegal sand extraction near the Shantimogaru bridge. “We found that the illegal extraction and transportation of sand was related to Mr. Medu and Channappa Gowda,” Mr. Ryshyanth said and added that six cases have been booked against the two persons.

In Bantwal

The Bantwal Town police on Saturday booked two tipper lorry drivers on charges of illegally transporting sand, which was extracted from Netravathi river in Valachil.

The police gave names of the drivers as H. Vishwas, 25, and Mohammed Riyaz, 31. The police said Police Sub Inspector Anjaneya Reddy stopped the two lorries near Narayana Guru Circle in Bantwal. The two drivers did not have any permit for transporting the sand. They were booked for offence punishable under Section 379 (theft) of Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.