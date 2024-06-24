ADVERTISEMENT

BJP-JD(S) alliance will continue in zilla and taluk panchayat polls, says Yediyurappa

Published - June 24, 2024 07:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former Chief Minister inaugurates BJP Sullia Assembly unit’s office at Sullia on Monday

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister and the BJP Central Parliamentary Board member B.S. Yediyurappa said on Monday that the party’s alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) will continue for the coming zilla and taluk panchayat elections.

He was addressing party workers after inaugurating the new office of the Sullia Assembly unit of the party in Sullia.

Mr. Yediyurappa said that if the two parties worked together it is possible to rout the Congress in the elections.

He said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could win a majority in the Lok Sabha elections in the State as the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) faced the elections together.

As the Congress government has hiked the sales tax on diesel and petrol, the prices of essential commodities have gone up, making the life of common persons miserable, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagirathi Murulya, Sullia MLA, said the party wanted to have its own office in Sullia for a long time. It has been realised owing to the efforts of all former presidents of the district unit.

Meanwhile, the Sullia Assembly unit of the party submitted a memorandum to H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, through Mr. Yediyurappa seeking establishment of farm-based industries in Sullia.

The memorandum said that arecanut, black pepper, coconut, and rubber are the major crops of Sullia taluk. Farmers are not getting remunerative prices for their produce owing to a lack of farm-based industries. Hence the youth also lacked job opportunities.

The unit also demanded compensation for farmers whose arecanut plantations have been hit by Yellow Leaf disease.

Responding to it, Mr. Yediyurappa said that efforts will be made to create farm industrial zone in Sullia.

Earlier, Mr. Yediyurappa visited Dharmasthala Manjunatha, Southadkka Mahaganapathi, and Kukke Subrahmanya temples. He performed ‘tulabhara seve’ at the Kukke Subrahmanya temple.

