GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP-JD(S) alliance will continue in zilla and taluk panchayat polls, says Yediyurappa

Former Chief Minister inaugurates BJP Sullia Assembly unit’s office at Sullia on Monday

Published - June 24, 2024 07:05 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister and the BJP Central Parliamentary Board member B.S. Yediyurappa said on Monday that the party’s alliance with the Janata Dal (Secular) will continue for the coming zilla and taluk panchayat elections.

He was addressing party workers after inaugurating the new office of the Sullia Assembly unit of the party in Sullia.

Mr. Yediyurappa said that if the two parties worked together it is possible to rout the Congress in the elections.

He said that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) could win a majority in the Lok Sabha elections in the State as the BJP and the Janata Dal (Secular) faced the elections together.

As the Congress government has hiked the sales tax on diesel and petrol, the prices of essential commodities have gone up, making the life of common persons miserable, he said.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhagirathi Murulya, Sullia MLA, said the party wanted to have its own office in Sullia for a long time. It has been realised owing to the efforts of all former presidents of the district unit.

Meanwhile, the Sullia Assembly unit of the party submitted a memorandum to H.D. Kumaraswamy, Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel, through Mr. Yediyurappa seeking establishment of farm-based industries in Sullia.

The memorandum said that arecanut, black pepper, coconut, and rubber are the major crops of Sullia taluk. Farmers are not getting remunerative prices for their produce owing to a lack of farm-based industries. Hence the youth also lacked job opportunities.

The unit also demanded compensation for farmers whose arecanut plantations have been hit by Yellow Leaf disease.

Responding to it, Mr. Yediyurappa said that efforts will be made to create farm industrial zone in Sullia.

Earlier, Mr. Yediyurappa visited Dharmasthala Manjunatha, Southadkka Mahaganapathi, and Kukke Subrahmanya temples. He performed ‘tulabhara seve’ at the Kukke Subrahmanya temple.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.