BJP is not concerned about cattle, alleges former Mangaluru Mayor

Mangaluru

08 March 2021 00:57 IST

The way the Kapila Park goshala was razed, leading to 250-odd head of cattle being stranded, showed the lack of concern that BJP leaders, including Nalin Kumar Kateel, MP, have for cattle, said former Mayor Kavita Sanil on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters, Ms. Sanil said it was wrong on the part of the State government to raze the goshala without relocating the cattle. “If the same had been done under the rule of the Congress, then these fake cattle lovers would have created a law and order problem,” she said.

Ms. Sanil said that the Congress was not against the Coast Guard Training Academy, which is coming up on that land in Kenjar. “There is a legal way to clear the encroachment of a piece of government land. The cattle should have been relocated before razing the goshala.”

She said this was the same goshala that Mr. Kateel and other elected representatives of the BJP had visited in the past and performed “go puja”. But the present scene of cattle roaming around in the area has failed to move these elected representatives, she said.

The district administration, along with the police, on March 4 razed the cowshed of the goshala, which had operated for more than eight years on 19 cents of land in Kenjar.

Meanwhile, Prakash Shetty, the owner of land and trustee of the goshala, and other activists, under the banner of Vandemataram Go Samrakshana Samiti, plan to carry out a protest on March 11 demanding the restoration of the goshala. The protest will be staged near the mini-Vidhana Soudha.