Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D. K. Shivakumar said that the BJP is embarrassed at being forced to copy the guarantee schemes of Karnataka Congress in BJP-ruled States.

Speaking to mediapersons at Mangaluru International Airport on his way to Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district on November 2, Mr. Shivakumar said that a series of tweets by Prime Minister Narendra Modi chiding the guarantee schemes of the Congress government in Karnataka are nothing but ‘political’ in nature.

Mr. Shivakumar said, “We remain committed to our guarantees, which are a model in the country. In fact, the whole country is looking at our model. BJP-ruled States are copying our (Congress) guarantees, which are helping in the development of people. Our guarantees are for the progress of the country. People’s stomachs are filled (through guarantees). They (BJP) look at politics, and we (Congress) look at development.”

To a question on the BJP allegation that the Congress government is not been able to manage its guarantee schemes, Mr. Shivakumar shot back, “Who said? Our (Karnataka’s) financial strength is stronger than the country’s financial strength.”

The Deputy Chief Minister reiterated that no farmer’s land will be acquired by the Wakf Board in Karnataka.

Referring to the by-election to the legislative Assembly in Channapatna, he said, “The Janata Dal (Secular) has no future. What did JD(S) do for the people of Channapatna?”

Mr. Shivakumar reiterated that the guarantee schemes in Karnataka will continue.

The Deputy Chief Minister was in Puttur to attend the 12th edition of the Jana Mana programme organised by Rai Estate and Educational Charitable Trust of Puttur Congress MLA Ashok Kumar Rai wherein clothes were distributed to people, along with Deepavali Saha Bhojana, at the Kombettu taluk stadium in Puttur.