BJP Govt. took up projects worth ₹2,000 crore in each Assembly segment, says DK BJP unit president

March 27, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MANGALURU

Dakshina Kannada president of the BJP Sudarshan Moodbidri said here on Monday, March 27, that the party led State government take up projects worth ₹2,000 crore in each Assembly constituency in the district after it came to power.

Addressing press persons, he said that the party is well prepared to face the coming Assembly election in the district. The election will be fought on the planks of development, national ideologies and organisational strength of the party.

He said that the party is hopeful that the OBC community people will support BJP in large numbers considering the performance of the party.

Prathapsimha Nayak, MLC, said that the Parliamentary Board of the party will meet only after the Election Commission announces the dates of the election in Karnataka. Hence, the names of the candidates will be finalised and announced later.

To a question, Mr. Nayak that the then State government, in 1995, had provided 4% reservation to Muslims under 2B OBC category only as a strategy of appeasement. The present government scrapped it by accommodating the reservation for Muslims under the larger EWS (10%) quota. Earlier, Andhra Pradesh High Court had struck down providing reservation on the basis of religion.