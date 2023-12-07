HamberMenu
BJP govt. started new universities without rationale despite opposition from Finance Dept., says Higher Education Minister

December 07, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - BELAGAVI

The Hindu Bureau

Higher Education Minister M.C. Sudhakar told the Legislative Council on Thursday that the previous BJP government opened seven new universities in the State “unscientifically” without any rationale, notwithstanding the opposition from the Finance Department.

Hinting that the present government may cancel them in light of the financial implications, the Minister said: “A suitable decision on funding them or continuing them will be taken after assessing their working conditions and pros and cons in consultation with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.”

Yet to take off

The Minister was replying to a calling attention motion moved by the Janata Dal (Secular) members K.A. Thippeswamy and Suraj Revanna under Rule 72. The members said the new universities are yet to take off and they lacked infrastructure facilities and dearth of teaching and non-teaching staff. They remained like mere PG centres and faced financial crunch without any grant from the government, the members said.

They said that though the new universities were opened to reduce regional imbalance and increase students’ enrolment ratio to higher education, they lacked enough number of colleges affiliated to them. They depended on parent universities for everything now.

Funds required

Mr. Sudhakar said that a four-member committee of the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) headed by its vice-chairman S.R. Niranjana, in its recent report, said that opening a new university requires ₹342 crore for five years. The observations of the committee will be discussed with Mr. Siddaramaiah and a “suitable decision will be taken in the coming days.”

“Whatever the decision, it will be taken in the interest of students,” he said. The seven universities are Chamarajnagar, Hassan, Bidar, Koppal, Haveri, Kodagu, and Bagalkot.

