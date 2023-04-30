BJP govt. lacks commitment to tackle corruption: Congress

April 30, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - MANGALURU

The over three-year delay in handing over to the Lokayukta Police the investigation of cases of corruption against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shows the lack of commitment of Bharatiya Janata Party government in tackling corruption, said All India Congress Committee spokesperson and Chairperson of Congress’s Social Media and Digital Platforms, Supriya Shrinate, here on Sunday.

Responding to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s statement that he has handed over investigation of corruption charges against Mr. Siddaraimah to the Lokayukta Police, Ms. Shrinate told reporters, “This should have been done 3.5 years ago. This (delay) speaks about the commitment of BJP government in (tackling) corruption.”

On the allegation that the Siddaramaiah government disabled the Lokaykta Police from investigating corruption cases and created the Anti-Corruption Bureau to cover up the corruption charges against Congress legislators, Ms. Shrinate questioned why the BJP government took over three years to restore powers of theLokayukta Police to investigate corruption cases under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Ms. Shrinate said the 40% commission charge against the ruling party legislators has ruined the people of Karnataka.

On the fast by the Congress’s leader Sachin Pilot demanding the Ashok Gehlot government order investigation of corruption charges against BJP’s Vasundhara Raje government, Ms. Shrinate said action of Mr. Pilot is an act of indiscipline. “There are several forums within the party to raise the issue. I do not think fasting is the way to raise the issue. It is certainly an indiscipline,” she said.

About the remark by the All India Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a poisonous snake, Ms. Shrinate said the issue needs to be rested as Mr. Kharge has clarified that his remark was against the ideology of Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP has not reacted so far to insensitive remark by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal calling Sonia Gandhi as ‘visha kanya’, she said.