BJP government has failed to fulfil all assurances: Pushpa Amarnath

April 02, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The BJP government has only given false promises and has failed to fulfil all assurances, said Karnataka Mahila Congress president Pushpa Amarnath here on Sunday.

Speaking at the ‘Matru Shakti’ conclave organised by the Panemangaluru Block of Mahila Congress near Bantwal, Ms. Amarnath said the BJP came to power by giving false assurances and carrying out a disinformation campaign against the Congress. It has failed to realise most of the assurances, she said.

Asking women to vote for Congress this time, Ms. Amarnath said if the party comes to power, it will certainly act on the four guarantees of 200 units of free power, ₹2,000 per month to every woman head of the family, 10 kg rice to below poverty line families and unemployment allowance to youth.

State Congress spokesperson Bhavya Narasimhamurty called upon women activists to make people aware of the savings from enforcement of the four guarantees announced by the party.

Kerala Mahila Congress General Secretary and Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Sheeba Ramachandran and Bantwal Assembly Congress candidate B. Ramanath Rai also spoke.