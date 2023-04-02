ADVERTISEMENT

BJP government has failed to fulfil all assurances: Pushpa Amarnath

April 02, 2023 11:12 pm | Updated 11:12 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP government has only given false promises and has failed to fulfil all assurances, said Karnataka Mahila Congress president Pushpa Amarnath here on Sunday.

Speaking at the ‘Matru Shakti’ conclave organised by the Panemangaluru Block of Mahila Congress near Bantwal, Ms. Amarnath said the BJP came to power by giving false assurances and carrying out a disinformation campaign against the Congress. It has failed to realise most of the assurances, she said.

Asking women to vote for Congress this time, Ms. Amarnath said if the party comes to power, it will certainly act on the four guarantees of 200 units of free power, ₹2,000 per month to every woman head of the family, 10 kg rice to below poverty line families and unemployment allowance to youth.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

State Congress spokesperson Bhavya Narasimhamurty called upon women activists to make people aware of the savings from enforcement of the four guarantees announced by the party.

Kerala Mahila Congress General Secretary and Dakshina Kannada district in-charge Sheeba Ramachandran and Bantwal Assembly Congress candidate B. Ramanath Rai also spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US