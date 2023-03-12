BJP government believes in living in solidarity with other communities: Eshwarappa

March 12, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

“The BJP government believes in living with solidarity with other communities. But if anybody harms Hindutva or our activists, a befitting reply will be given in the same manner,” said senior BJP leader K.S. Eshwarappa, here on Sunday.

Addressing a public meeting in Surathkal on account of the party’s Vijaya Sankalpa Yatra, Mr. Eshwarappa said the party’s government believes in development of all sections of the society. The welfare and development schemes of the Centre and the State look at the overall development and there is no difference on account of caste and creed.

“In the same line, our Government does not sit silent if any harm is caused to Hindus and our activists. We reply with the same stick,” he said and added, “When you (party workers) go to houses of Muslims, seek votes from them. If they are not willing to give you votes, just leave and allow them to live in peace.” The BJP workers and the government are concerned with protecting the nation and its culture.

Mr. Eshwarappa said with development actions, commitment to Hindutva and the dedicated work of party volunteers, the BJP would come back to power in the State.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said Congress has made promise of free electricity, rice and power when its not sure of coming back to power in Karnataka. “The people of Goa did not fall for false promises made by the Congress and brought the BJP to power. Similarly people in North-Eastern states also brought National Democratic Alliance government to power. The BJP will come back to power in Karnataka,” he said.

Mangaluru City North MLA Y. Bharath Shetty said he has taken development and Hindutva hand-in-hand. Following slowdown because of floods and COVID-19, Mr. Shetty said he had brought in ₹2,000 crore for development works in his Assembly constituency. His constituency was the first where Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Preservation of Cattle Act was effectively implemented and an illegal abattoir was brought down

Minister for Social and Backward Classes Welfare Kota Srinivas Poojary and Dakshina Kannada District BJP President Sudershan Moodbidri also spoke.

Earlier, Mr. Eshwarappa and Sawant addressed people during the yatra in Belthangady on Sunday morning.