The General Secretary of BJP’s Karnataka unit V. Sunil Kumar said on May 23 that the party will take disciplinary action against former Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat if he does not retire from the fray of the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ constituency, within 24 hours.

The BJP has nominated Dhananjaya Sarji, a doctor from Shivamogga, while Mr. Bhat, a three-term MLA, is contesting as a rebel in the election.

Speaking to mediapersons in Udupi Mr. Kumar, who is the MLA of Karkala, said that it will be inevitable for the party to take disciplinary against Mr. Bhat if he does not retire.

Mr. Kumar said that the party is hopeful that Mr. Bhat will retire. “The party will take disciplinary action against whoever contests against the official candidate irrespective of who the person is. The action will be taken against those who embarrass the party and those who indulge in anti-party activities,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said that the party will make all efforts to ensure the victory of its official candidate in the elections.

