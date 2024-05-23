GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

BJP sets 24-hour deadline for ex-MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat to exit Karnataka Legislative Council polls or face disciplinary action

The BJP has nominated Dhananjaya Sarji, a doctor from Shivamogga, while Mr. Bhat, a three-term MLA, is contesting as a rebel in the election.

Updated - May 23, 2024 04:49 pm IST

Published - May 23, 2024 04:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP’s Karnataka unit general secretary V. Sunil Kumar said the will take disciplinary against anyone who contests against the official candidate, in Udupi on May 23, 2024.

BJP’s Karnataka unit general secretary V. Sunil Kumar said the will take disciplinary against anyone who contests against the official candidate, in Udupi on May 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: UMESH S SHETTIGAR

The General Secretary of BJP’s Karnataka unit V. Sunil Kumar said on May 23 that the party will take disciplinary action against former Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat if he does not retire from the fray of the Legislative Council elections from South West Graduates’ constituency, within 24 hours.

The BJP has nominated Dhananjaya Sarji, a doctor from Shivamogga, while Mr. Bhat, a three-term MLA, is contesting as a rebel in the election.

Speaking to mediapersons in Udupi Mr. Kumar, who is the MLA of Karkala, said that it will be inevitable for the party to take disciplinary against Mr. Bhat if he does not retire.

Mr. Kumar said that the party is hopeful that Mr. Bhat will retire. “The party will take disciplinary action against whoever contests against the official candidate irrespective of who the person is. The action will be taken against those who embarrass the party and those who indulge in anti-party activities,” he said.

Mr. Kumar said that the party will make all efforts to ensure the victory of its official candidate in the elections.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mangalore / state politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.