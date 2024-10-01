BJP fields Kishore Kumar Puttur for Karnataka MLC byelections

The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, October 1, announced its DK district general secretary Kishore Kumar Puttur (Botyadi) as the candidate for byelections to Karnataka Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities constituency.

ADVERTISEMENT

October 3 is the last date to file nominations for the byelections. Polling would be conducted on October 21 while the counting of votes would be held on October 24.

Born on May 2, 1979, 45-year-old Mr. Kumar, a resident of Botyadi House in Puttur, holds a postgraduate degree in political science and has been an active member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh from a very young age. Belonging to the Bhandari community, he was also active in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat and was the Mangaluru division co-convener of the Bajrang Dal before becoming BJP Dakshina Kannada district Yuva Morcha President and later State vice president. His father Ramanna Bhandari too worked hard to build RSS in Puttur taluk.

ADVERTISEMENT

DK Local Authorities constituency is a twin seat constituency. While Mr. Poojary, hailing from Udupi district, had won from the BJP in the 2021 elections, Manjunath Bhandary from Dakshina Kannada district had won from the Congress. The BJP has enough numbers of voters to clearly steer its candidate to victory.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, former Karnataka BJP president and former MP, whose name was also floating as an aspirant for the ticket, congratulated Mr. Puttur and hoped he would emerge victorious. The party, he said, has been giving scope to young leaders and Mr. Puttur is one such leader, Mr. Kateel said.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, also congratulated Mr. Puttur for his selection as the party candidate.

Nomination filing

Visiting the district BJP office after his name was announced, Mr. Puttur said he would file the nomination papers on Thursday, October 3. Capt. Chowta, Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA; district BJP President Satish Kumpala and other leaders felicitated him on the occasion.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.