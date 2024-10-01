GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP fields Kishor Kumar Puttur for Karnataka MLC byelections

The 45-year-old Puttur was earlier Yuva Morcha State vice president and presently DK District BJP general secretary

Published - October 01, 2024 09:48 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, district BJP president Satish Kumpala, and others felicitating Kishor Kumar Puttur on being nominated as the party candidate, in Mangaluru on Tuesday, October 1.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, district BJP president Satish Kumpala, and others felicitating Kishor Kumar Puttur on being nominated as the party candidate, in Mangaluru on Tuesday, October 1. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday, October 1, announced its DK district general secretary Kishor Kumar Puttur (Botyadi) as the candidate for by-elections to Karnataka Legislative Council from Dakshina Kannada Local Authorities constituency.

October 3 is the last date to file nominations for the byelections. Polling would be conducted on October 21 while the counting of votes would be held on October 24.

Born on May 2, 1979, 45-year-old Mr. Kumar, a resident of Botyadi House in Puttur, holds a postgraduate degree in political science and has been an active member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh from a very young age. Belonging to the Bhandari community, he was also active in the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishat and was the Mangaluru division co-convener of the Bajrang Dal before becoming BJP Dakshina Kannada district Yuva Morcha President and later State vice president. His father Ramanna Bhandari too worked hard to build RSS in Puttur taluk.

DK Local Authorities constituency is a twin seat constituency. While Mr. Poojary, hailing from Udupi district, had won from the BJP in the 2021 elections, Manjunath Bhandary from Dakshina Kannada district had won from the Congress. The BJP has enough numbers of voters to clearly steer its candidate to victory.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, former Karnataka BJP president and former MP, whose name was also floating as an aspirant for the ticket, congratulated Mr. Puttur and hoped he would emerge victorious. The party, he said, has been giving scope to young leaders and Mr. Puttur is one such leader, Mr. Kateel said.

Capt. Brijesh Chowta, Dakshina Kannada MP, also congratulated Mr. Puttur for his selection as the party candidate.

Nomination filing

Visiting the district BJP office after his name was announced, Mr. Puttur said he would file the nomination papers on Thursday, October 3. Capt. Chowta, Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA; district BJP President Satish Kumpala and other leaders felicitated him on the occasion.

