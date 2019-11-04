BJP fields four minority candidatesfor corporation council polls

The campaign for the November 12 election to Mangaluru City Corporation council will pick up this week as Monday is the last day for withdrawing nominations.

The BJP, which lost the last council elections in 2013 after making it to the council for the first time in the 2007 elections, is making all-out efforts to return to power this time.

It has fielded four minority community candidates, including three women, in four wards which have a good number of voters from the minority communities.

Waiting till the penultimate day for filing nomination papers, the saffron party welcomed an immediate past Congress councillor Asha D’Silva to its fold and issued her party ticket.

Ms. D’Silva, who was elected to the council on the Congress ticket from Kankanady-Valencia ward (No 48) in the 2013 elections, left the Congress to join the BJP after the former denied her ticket.

The BJP has now fielded her as its candidate from Falnir (Ward No 39) against Jacintha Vijaya Alfred, a former Mayor from the Congress. Ms. Alfred is a senior member of the Congress who had been elected to the council four times earlier. Ms. Alfred is contesting the election for the fifth time now.

To take on another senior Congress member Naveen R. D’Souza from Bendoor (Ward No 38), the BJP has fielded Jessel Viola D’Souza against him.

Mr. Naveen D’Souza, a three-time councillor from the same ward, is contesting the election for the fourth time now. He was also a nominated member of the council for one term.

In Kudroli (Ward No 43), the BJP has fielded Arshad against Shamshuddin of the Congress.

In Ward No 5, which is Katipalla North, the saffron party has issued ticket to Sureyya against Fathima B. of the Congress.

The Election Commission during scrutiny on Saturday found the nomination papers of 191 candidates in order.

Counting of votes will be taken up on November 14.

The Congress and the BJP are facing each other by fielding their candidates in all the 60 seats (wards).

In addition, the Janata Dal (Secular), the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxists), the Janata Dal (United), the Welfare Party of India (WPI) and the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi have fielded their candidates.

Independent candidates have also filed their nomination papers.