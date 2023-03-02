BJP favoured capitalists and looted Karnataka, says Surjewala

March 02, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - MANGALURU

The All India Congress Committee General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said here on Thursday, March 2, that BJP government in the State followed “Gujarat model” of administration through which wealthy capitalists were favoured and Karnataka was “looted.”

Addressing party workers at a meeting held in the city, as part of the Karavali Prajwadhwani Yatra, Mr. Surjewala asked party workers to devote next two months fully for the party to ensure that Congress returned to power in the State in upcoming election.

He said that the Congress government will change the destiny of Karnataka. “We will serve people and not like the BJP, that is more concerned about those in Nagpur (RSS leaders),” he said and added: “We will change the way the world looks at Karnataka. The Karnataka model of the Congress will empower people.“ The party will not tolerate corruption and will sack its workers if any allegation of accepting even 1% of commission is proved, he said.

Targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Surjewala said in the last eight visits to Karnataka, Mr. Modi has not spoken a word about allegations from contractors, private education institution managements and religious heads accusing BJP ministers and MLAs of accepting 30% to 40% commission for passing Bills and release of grants. No action has been taken even against BJP MLA Basavanagouda Patil Yatnal for his statement that the post of Chief Minister is being sold for ₹2,500 crore.

Instead, Mr. Modi has insulted AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge. Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan has given an open call to murder Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar. “They are doing this as BJP is staring at defeat. Mark my words, violence is refuge of cowards and defeated.”

Mr. Surjewalala asked partymen to reach out to people with party’s guarantee card on ₹2000 for women, 200 units of free power and 10 kg rice for the poor. “Give the card to those who accept it after collecting his/her details,” he said. Once the party’s government is formed these details will be given to authorities for realisation of promises that have been made, he said.

Mr. Surjewala later addressed party workers at a convention held at Paradise grounds in Surathkal.