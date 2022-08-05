Mangaluru

BJP falsely claiming credit for freedom struggle, says Congress

Udupi district Congress orgnised a walkathan from Mattu to Shirva as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahothsav’ on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
Special Correspondent MANGALURU August 05, 2022 23:54 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 23:54 IST

Secretary of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) Mayura Jayakumar said on Friday that Congress leaders fought for the Independence and the BJP was falsely claiming credit for it.

After inaugurating the 15-km ‘walkathon’ organised by the Congress from Mattu to Shirva in Udupi district to commemorate the ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahothsav’, he said that the RSS and the then Jan Sangh were not in favour of India getting freedom from the British.

‘‘Now it is the duty of the Congress leaders to make people aware of the reality on the occasion of 75 years of Independence,’’ he said.

Mr. Jayakumar said that the BJP had resorted to hate politics by making the Enforcement Directorate question the top Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. It is targeting Congress leaders, he said.

‘‘It is a disgrace when the nation is celebrating the 75 years of Independence, the BJP has resorted to do vendetta politics,’’ he said.

He asked Congress workers to work for returning the party to power both in the State and at the national level. Only the Congress can restore unity and uphold secularism, he said.

KPCC working president R. Druvanarayan, former Urban Development Minister Vinay Kumar Sorake and others participated in the walkathon.

