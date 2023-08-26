HamberMenu
BJP facing leadership crisis in Karnataka, says Shettar

The BJP’s position in the State will further deteriorate in the coming days. Many of its leaders who have suffered want to desert the party, says the former CM

August 26, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Former Chief Minister, Jagadish Shetter speaking at a programme in Manipal in Udupi. The programme was organised by the Jayasrikrishna Parisara Premi Samithi on Saturday, August 26.

Former Chief Minister, Jagadish Shetter speaking at a programme in Manipal in Udupi. The programme was organised by the Jayasrikrishna Parisara Premi Samithi on Saturday, August 26. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar said on Saturday, August 26, that the BJP is facing a leadership crisis in the State and many of its leaders are approaching the Congress to join the grand old party.

Speaking to press persons in Manipal, he said that the BJP could not select a new president for its State unit. The BJP’s position in the State will further deteriorate in the coming days, he said adding that many of its leaders who have suffered want to desert the party.

To a question, he said that BJP leader Amit Shah did not speak to him over the phone. “None from BJP high command contacted me,” he said.

Mr. Shettar, who quit the BJP and joined Congress ahead of recent Assembly elections, said that the Congress will win 12 to 15 seats in Karnataka in the Lok Sabha election. “It will not be surprise if it wins more than 15 seats looking at the current political scenario,” he said.

Mr. Shettar said that it is an appalling situation where BJP leaders could not meet the Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he visited Bengaluru on Saturday instead they, including State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel and former minister R. Ashok, waved hands at Mr. Modi from a barricaded area when he was visiting the ISRO on the day.

‘‘There is mishandling and mismanagement in the BJP,’’ he said.

