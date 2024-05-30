GIFT a SubscriptionGift
BJP expels Udupi district unit vice-president, three others for supporting rebel K. Raghupathi Bhat in Council polls

Published - May 30, 2024 11:38 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

The BJP’s Udupi district unit has expelled four office-bearers of the party, including the vice-president of the district unit Mahesh Thakur, for supporting former Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat, who is contesting as a rebel in the Legislative Council elections from the South West Graduates’ constituency.

The others who have been expelled are Upendra Nayak, vice-president, Kaup Assembly unit; Roshan Shetty, vice-president, district Yuva Morcha, and Zunaid, general secretary, district minorities’ morcha. They have been found to be seeking votes for Mr. Bhat, according to Kishore Kumar Kundapura, president of the district unit of the party.

Mr. Kundapura said that earlier they had been served notices seeking their explanation. As their explanation was not proper, they were expelled.

Mr. Bhat was expelled from the party for six years recently.

Meanwhile, Mr. Thakur said in a statement on Thursday that he has been a primary member of the BJP for 23 years and that he entered politics through Mr. Bhat He welcomed his expulsion and said that he will continue to support Mr. Bhat. The party has cheated Mr. Bhat by not fielding him in the Legislative Council polls from the constituency. Many BJP workers are facing the inevitability of supporting the former MLA in the June 3 elections, he claimed.

