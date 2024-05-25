BJP expels its former Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat for entering Legislative Council poll fray as rebel candidate

The BJP on Saturday expelled its former Udupi MLA K. Raghupathi Bhat from the party for six years for contesting the Legislative Council election from the South-West Graduates’ constituency as a rebel candidate.

The party has fielded Dhananjaya Sarji, a doctor from Shivamogga, as its candidate in the constituency.

In his order, BJP State Disciplinary Committee president Lingaraja Patil said Mr. Bhat has been expelled with immediate effect for violating the discipline of the party. Mr. Bhat has embarassed the party by contesting as a rebel candidate, he said.

Mr. Bhat was BJP’s in charge in Shivamogga constituency for this year’s Lok Sabha election.

He won from Udupi in 2004, 2008, and 2018 elections. In the 2023 election, the BJP replaced Mr. Bhat with Yashpal Suvarna in Udupi. Mr. Bhat was also president of the Udupi district unit of the party.

Mr. Bhat has accused the BJP of fielding a junior (Dr. Sarji) in the Legislative Council polls by sidelining seniors in the party. Dr. Sarji joined the party a year ago, he said.

Mr. Bhat is angry that the party replaced him in Udupi by not consulting him and by not giving him any hint. He claims that party State leaders had promised to field him from the South-West Graduates’ constituency.

The former MLA said the party had also sidelined the coastal belt, which is its stronghold, while selecting candidates for the Council polls. No local candidate from the coastal belt has been fielded either in the graduates’ or the South-West Teachers’ constituency, he said.

Mr. Bhat went on record recently that he was aware that the BJP would suspend him.