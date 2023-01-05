BJP does not believe in the Constitution: Siddaramaiah

January 05, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MANGALURU

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah said here on Thursday that the BJP does not believe in the Constitution and in providing equal rights and equal opportunities to people.

Addressing the Congress workers at a convention organised by Ullal and Mudipu Block Congress at Harekala, on the outskirts of the city, he said that the country’s society is plural in nature. All people deserved equal opportunities and rights. But the BJP wants inequality and caste system to prevail. It is to divide society on the basis of caste and religion, he said.

“The BJP comes to power by assuring people many things. But once get elected it sidelines its assurances and begins dividing society,” he alleged.

The Congress leader said that Uttara Kannada MP Ananth Kumar Hegde, when in the Union Cabinet, had stated that the NDA government wanted to change the Constitution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not sack him from the Cabinet. The BJP too did not expel him from the party for making the statement. It proved that the BJP does not want to follow the Constitution and it has no respect for it, he said.

The former Chief Minister said that Mr. Hegde held the Congress responsible for the death of youth Paresh Mesta in Honnavar when the Congress was in power in the State. He made a hue and cry over the death. But the CBI report mentioned that it was not a murder. Mr. Hegde should have resigned following the CBI report.

Taking on Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that he is a puppet in the hands of the RSS which did not have any role to play in the freedom struggle. The patriotism of the RSS is fake, he said.

Mr. Siddaramaiah reiterated that Dakshina Kannada and Udupi continues to be the laboratory and factory of Hindutva. Communalism took birth in the coastal belt.

The former Chief Minister said that corruption loomed large under the BJP government in the State. Even Mr. Modi who had said that “na khavoonga na khane doonga” could not control it.

No new jobs were created in the State and no new industries came up in the coastal belt, he said.

Terming the BJP government as the worst in the history of Karnataka, Mr. Siddaramaiah said that people should think twice before voting it to power next time.