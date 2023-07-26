BJP demands thorough probe to unearth ‘larger conspiracy’ behind Udupi voyeurism incident

July 26, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - MANGALURU

Opposition BJP leaders on Wednesday demanded a thorough probe not only into the alleged voyeurism at Netra Jyothi Institute of Allied Health Sciences, Udupi, but also to unearth the “larger conspiracy” behind the incident.

Meanwhile, National Commission for Women Member Khushboo Sundar arrived in Mangaluru on Wednesday on her way to Udupi. She will visit the college at 9 a.m. on on Thursday to conduct the inquiry. Former NCW member Shyamala Kundar told reporters at Udupi that Ms. Sundar would conduct an elaborate inquiry.

Former Minister and Karkala MLA V. Sunil Kumar, in a statement, said the administration should not take the issue lightly and should conduct an elaborate probe. When the Hijab row erupted, students of the government college went up to the Supreme Court, he said, asking who was behind them. Similarly, in the video recording incident too, a larger conspiracy could prima facie be seen, he said.

He also condemned the police action against activist Rashmi Samant, who had tweeted about the incident, by inquiring her parents repeatedly in Manipal on Monday.

Not an isolated incident

Udupi district BJP president Kuyilady Suresh Nayak told reporters in Udupi that voyeurism was not an isolated incident in the college, but was happening for the last 7-8 months. “We are surprised the accused girls own expensive handsets to conduct voyeurism.”

The police instead of acting against the accused trio, tried to silence the victim, he alleged adding that the Udupi police was under pressure from the government to bury the episode initially. “We also suspect international conspiracy behind the incident. A Special Investigation Team should conduct a detailed probe,” he said.

The BJP will conduct a massive protest in front of Martyrs’ Memorial at Ajjarkad in Udupi on Friday, Mr. Nayak said urging the students to participate in large numbers. It was unfortunate that no Congress leaders spoke about the incident, he said. There appeared to be threat to the victim’s life and the VHP women’s wing is in touch with her, he added.