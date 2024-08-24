BJP demands stern action against perpetrators of Karkala rape case

The BJP leaders on Saturday, August 24, condemned what they called a gang-rape of a Hindu woman and said a West Bengal-like situation appears to prevail in Karnataka with the government utterly failing to maintain law and order in the State.

Karkala MLA and former Minister V. Sunil Kumar in a statement said two-three young men from another community raping a Hindu woman was a pre-planned one and there appeared a system behind such incidents. The substance was procured before committing the offence.

The government should take stern action against the accused, the MLA demanded. The BJP would also launch a massive sensitisation campaign to keep the community alert against possible ‘Love Jihad’ attempts and other inducing methods being used against Hindus. Young women would have to be sensitised against becoming preys to inducements, he said.

Curb drugs mafia

Stating that the incident highlighted the State government’s failure to maintain law and order, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Capt. Brijesh Chowta demanded immediate actions to curb the drug mafia. The incident has put the entire State under shame and exhibits that the drug menace has crossed all limits on the coast.

Capt. Chowta in a statement said there was no protection for Hindu women under the Congress rule. The Home Department should ensure the accused were given the maximum punishment.

Demanding capital punishment for the rape accused, D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru Cty South MLA, alleged that corruption, murders, dacoity, rape, etc., have become the order of the day in Karnataka during the Congress rule. Regrettably, the Hindu community is the victim in a majority of the cases. With the government itself indulging in appeasing politics, the ‘Jihadi’ forces have no fear of law, he alleged.

Muslim Okkoota condemns the incident

Stating that the rape against a Hindu woman in Karkala was a heinous offense against humanity, the Karkala taluk unit of Udupi District Muslim Okkoota demanded stern action against the accused.

Muslim leader Mohammed Sharief told reporters at Karkala on Saturday that accused Altaf was not a real Muslim as he never visited a Mosque. Hindus and Muslim were living in harmony in Karkala while the rape has put a black mark on the Muslim community. The community would never support such incidents. He said the accused had earlier too was beaten up by the public for indulging in similar activities.

Mr. Sharief said the incident highlights the presence of drug mafia in the region and demanded the police to curb the same. Congratulating the police for arresting the accused swiftly, he said the community lawyers not to represent the accused in courts.

Karkala taluk president of the Okkoota Mohammed Gouse, Karkala Muslim Jamath president Ashpaqa Ahmed, Muslim Federation President Shabeer Ahmed and others were present.

