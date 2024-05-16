BJP demands resignation of Home Minister Parameshwara

Stating that the law and order in the State has collapsed, the BJP on Thursday, May 16, demanded the resignation of Home Minister G. Parameshwara.

Addressing press conferences in Udupi and Mangaluru, K. Udayakumar Shetty, Mangaluru Division in-charge, and Rajgopal Rai, spokesperson, Dakshina Kannada unit of the party, respectively, said that the murder of 19-year-old Anjali Mohan Ambiger in Hubballi on Wednesday, May 15, by a youth identified as Girish Sawanth was shocking. It took place even as the State is yet to recover from the shock of the murder of student Neha Hiremath on a college campus in Hubballi. They said that the BJP condemned the incidents.

Mr. Shetty alleged in Udupi that the State government led by Congress has failed to protect the lives of innocent persons.

He said the the Chief Minister Siddaramiah and Mr. Parameshwara should own the moral responsibility of the murders. The government should hand over the investigation into the two murders to the CBI.

Mr. Shetty alleged that atrocities against women have been increasing in Karnataka for the past year. People have been forced to live under an atmosphere of fear.

“There is an incompetent government in the State. The Home Minister has no competency to bring the law and order under control,” Mr. Shetty alleged.

Mr. Rai said in Mangaluru that the murder of a Dalit in Yadgir recently over the matter related to asking for a roti, stripping, and assault of a woman at a Belagavi village in December were other examples of worsening law and order in the State.

He said that the drug mafia has risen its head again in Dakshina Kannada after the Congress government took over. The Congress government transferred some police officials who were able to control the mafia earlier.

“When Siddaramiah headed the Congress government ruled the State in 2013 there were murders of Hindus. Now there are murders of women again under the same party government headed by Mr. Siddaramaiah,” Mr. Rai alleged.

