BJP confident of winning Udupi-Chikkamagaluru seat with a huge majority, say Pramod Madhwaraj

March 29, 2024 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
BJP leader Pramod Madhwaraj speaking at a press conference in Udupi on Friday, March 29.

BJP leader Pramod Madhwaraj speaking at a press conference in Udupi on Friday, March 29. | Photo Credit: H.S. MANJUNATH

Former minister and the BJP campaign committee chairman for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency Pramod Madhwaraj exuded confidence on Friday, March 29, that the party candidate in the constituency Kota Srinivas Poojary will win the election with a margin of five lakh votes.

Addressing presspersons at the BJP office in Udupi, Mr. Madhwaraj said that Mr. Poojary, who is presently Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, started his political career as a member of Gram Panchayat. After three decades of becoming a gram panchayat member, he is contesting the Parliamentary election. He has had a gradual growth in politics.

Mr. Madhwaraj said that if the Congress considers knowing English or Hindi a must for a Member of Parliament it should have issued the party tickets to all Hindi pundits and English teachers. But it has issued the tickets to the family members of its Ministers. Many members of Parliament from Tamil Nadu do not know Hindi, he said.

Whether a Member of Parliament knows Hindi or English is not important. But once elected to the Parliament, the member should serve the people and get the projects done, Mr. Madhwaraj, a former Udupi MLA said.

The former Minister said that senior Congress leader Kamraj of Tamil Nadu had studied only up to Class III. But he played a pivotal role in the appointment of two Prime Ministers. He knew only Tamil.

Mr. Madhwaraj was responding to the remarks reportedly made by the Congress candidate for Udupi Chikkamagaluru constituency K. Jayaprakash Hegde that Mr. Poojary did not know English and Hindi.

But Mr. Hegde recently denied of having made such a remark against Mr. Poojary.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Lok Sabha / Mangalore / Karnataka

