BJP condemns police move to arrest Harish Poonja

Condemning the reported attempt by Dakshina Kannada police to arrest Harish Poonja, Belthangady MLA, on Wednesday, May 22, the BJP State unit alleged that the State government is giving priority to arresting those who raise their voice against injustice.

In the post on X, the BJP Karnataka said: “Who said Hitler is dead? He still rules Karnataka with a different name, Siddaramaiah.” The party said the State police is all set to arrest Mr. Poonja for being the voice of local BJP karyakartha.

“Last week, police arrested an influencer for questioning the Congress manifesto, and today this. The State has witnessed 430+ murders in the last four months. The law and order situation has completely collapsed, yet the priority is to arrest those who raise their voice against injustice. Mohabbat ka dukan is a place where people shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ walk free, but if you raise your voice against injustice done to karyakarthas, you will be behind bars,” the party said.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Member of Parliament Nalin Kumar Kateel said the protest at the Vikasa Soudha in Belthangady on May 20 was by the BJP. Sadly, a case was booked against Mr. Poonja. If the police go ahead to arrest Mr. Poonja, there will be a State-wide protest, he said.

The BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra told reporters that the MLA has raised his voice against falsely framing Yuva Morcha president Shashiraj Shetty in the illegal stone quarrying case. By attempting to arrest Mr. Poonja, the State government is attempting to breach peace in the coastal region.

D. Vedavyasa Kamath, Mangaluru City South MLA, said in a statement that in a democratic system, the government should not conduct itself in an autocratic way. Having targeted BJP activists in Dakshina Kannada, the government has now started to arrest BJP MLAs in the region

Y. Bharath Shetty, Mangaluru City North MLA, said in his statement that instead of targeting BJP activists and MLAs, the State government should first focus on effectively preventing murders and extortions, and curtailing spread of terrorist activities in the State.