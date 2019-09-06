BJP condemns Cong. for damage causedto public property

Condemning the violent protests by the Congress in various parts the State for the Enforcement Directorate arresting the former Minister D.K. Shivakumar, the former MLC K. Monappa Bhandary urged the State government to take action against the rioters under the Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act.

Addressing presspersons here on Thursday, Mr. Bhandary said that the Congress workers were behind the violence.

They should ask themselves whether such violence and damage to public property was needed, he said.

Mr. Bhandary, from the BJP, said that it was a figment of imagination of the Congress that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were behind Mr. Shivakumar’s arrest.

He said that the act of setting KSRTC buses on fire, throwing stones at buses, damaging private vehicles in the name of protest were unwarranted and demanded that the police identify the culprits and book them under the law.