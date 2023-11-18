BJP collecting signatures demanding NEP reintroduction: C.T. Ravi

November 18, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - MANGALURU

BJP leader C.T. Ravi on Saturday, November 18, said the party had launched a signature campaign from November 15 to 30 to collect at least one crore signatures from parents and students demanding the reintroduction of the National Education Policy (NEP) that was scrapped by the Congress government in the State.

Mr. Ravi told reporters in Udupi that at a time when the government had constituted a committee to draft the State Education Policy, the campaign would urge the government to reconsider the decision. He said while the NEP was introduced nationwide, having a separate policy at the State level would severely affect the education sector in Karnataka. He alleged that the Congress, which had supported the NEP earlier, was indulging in politics over education by opposing the same now.

Mr. Ravi said the education field should not be used to indulge in politicking as it is the medium of nation-building. Education should empower the young to face future challenges and formulate national and social senses. The Atmanirbhar Bharat would not come into existence without there being an independent and self-sustained young generation, he claimed. The Congress may point out shortcomings or lacunae in the NEP which could be rectified; however, opposing the policy per se was not good, he said.

Alleging that the present education was the cause for unemployment, Mr. Ravi mused whether equipping the young generation with skills was an offence. Educational institutions run by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Home Minister G. Parameshwara and Industries Minister M.B. Patil follow the NEP, he said and wondered why should the poor children studying in government schools should be deprived of the benefits of the policy.