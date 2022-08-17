BJP cadres rally behind Savarkar, chide opponents for sullying the freedom fighter

BJP Yuva Morcha activists talking to the police regarding the Veer Savarkar issue, in Udupi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The protest by Congress and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) workers opposing erection of a cutout with Veer (Vinayaka Damodar) Savarkar’s picture in Udupi on Tuesday, took a new turn on Wednesday with BJP cadres opposing their action and promising to erect Savarkar’s statue at Brahmagiri Circle in Udupi.

Leading party and Yuva Morcha cadres, BJP All India Backward Classes Morcha general secretary Yashpal Suvarna flayed Congress and said the party has exhibited its true colours on freedom struggle. On the other hand, SDPI and Popular Front of India (PFI) have indulged in creating communal disturbance across the country when the nation was celebrating 75 years of Independence, he said and called them uncivilised outfits.

Hindu Mahasabha leaders had erected a flex banner at Brahmagiri Circle in the city with pictures of Savarkar and Subhas Chandra Bose on it.

Showering flower petals on the flex, Mr. Suvarna further said party cadres will not hesitate to erect the picture of Savarkar in the courtyards of former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah‘s residence. Likening Mr. Siddaramaiah to Pakistan founder Mohammed Ali Jinnah, Mr. Suvarna lashed out at Mr. Siddaramaiah for questioning erection of the flex in ‘Muslim areas.’

Later, BJPYM cadres took out a march to the Congress office in Udupi and tried to lay siege to the building. However, the police thwarted their attempts.

MLA chides Congress

In Mangaluru, city South MLA D. Vedavyas Kamath chided Mr. Siddaramaiah saying there was no need to obtain his permission to exhibit Savarkar’s picture anywhere in the country. Asking whether the ‘Muslim areas’ where Savarkar’s picture was displayed were in Pakistan, Mr. Kamath said in a statement that the fighter had spent his entire life for the Independence undergoing life sentence twice in the Andamans.

Savarkar was called “Veer” because of his sacrifice for the nation and not for leading luxurious life in jail as political prisoners like some Congress leaders, Mr. Kamath said.

Meanwhile Minister for Kannada, Culture and Energy V. Sunil Kumar on August 15 had stated that there was no compromise with the Veer Savarkar issue. Savarkar has been one of the tallest leaders of India and BJP continues to revere him. Mr. Kumar also stated that the government will not tolerate any attempts to sully the image of Veer Savarkar.

Congress activists led by their leader Prakhyat Shetty on Tuesday gheraoed Brahmagiri Circle and cautioned the administration to get the flex removed within 24 hours.