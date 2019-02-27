BJP bursts crackers to mark IAF strike on terrorist camps in Pakistan

Members of the Udupi district unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) celebrated the air strike by the Indian Air Force (IAF) against terrorist sites in Pakistan by bursting crackers here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Shyamala Kundar, general secretary of the district unit of the BJP, said that the country was shocked when 40 personnel of the CRPF were killed when a terrorist from the Jaish-e-Mohammed rammed his four-wheeler against the truck carrying the personnel at Pulwama in Kashmir on February 14. Ever since, the people of the country wanted some action to be taken against Pakistan, which was sheltering various terrorist organisations, including the Jaish-e-Mohammed, and their training camps on its territories.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had then assured the country that a befitting lesson would be taught to Pakistan for sheltering terrorist organisations. Accordingly, 12 Mirage 2000 fighter jets of the IAF hit the largest training camp of Jaish-e-Mohammed at Balakot in Pakistan in the early hours of Tuesday.

This was a historic day for the country as the IAF planes entered the airspace of Pakistan, after the 1971 India-Pakistan war. By hitting the terrorist training camp sin Pakistan, India sent a stern warning that it would no longer turn a blind eye to terrorism being sponsored by Pakistan, she said.

By this action, the Modi government had made it clear to Pakistan that Kashmir was and will always remain an integral part of India, she said.

This strike by India would deter Pakistan from undertaking any misadventure in Kashmir. This action had also demonstrated the able leadership of Mr. Modi to the country. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman too had played an important role in this, Ms. Kundar said.

Shreesha Nayak Pernankila, president of the district unit of the BJP Yuva Morcha, said that IAF had crossed the Line of Control and taught a befitting lesson to Pakistan in its own territory. This was no mean achievement, he said.

Raghavendra Kini, Suvardhan Nayak, BJP leaders, Geeta Shet, Bharati Prashanth, Saritha Harishram, T.G. Hegde, BJP municipal councillors, were present.