BJP begins poll preparations to retain bastion across coastal Karnataka

January 28, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - MANGALURU

With BJP appointing in-charge Ministers and conveners for Lok Sabha constituencies, the saffron party has kick-started preparations to hold its bastion across the coastal belt of Karnataka in the upcoming election.

BJP has appointed Kota Srinivas Poojary, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council and a former Minister as in-charge of Dakshina Kannada while Nitin Kumar, a former chairman of Karnataka Fisheries Development Corporation has been made the convener for the constituency.

Former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has been appointed the in-charge for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru and Kutyaru Naveen Shetty and Ravindra Belavadi are conveners for the same constituency.

The party has appointed former Minister Haratalu Halappa as the in-charge Minister for Uttara Kannada and Govind Naik is the convener for the constituency.

Strong hold

The BJP has maintained its strong hold over the coastal districts, particularly Dakshina Kannada and Uttara Kannada, in the successive Parliamentary elections.

The party which wrested the Dakshina Kannada constituency (erstwhile Mangaluru constituency) from the Congress in the 1991 election has retained the seat with it for eight consecutive terms since then (1996, 1998, 1999, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019).

While in Uttara Kannada, BJP got its first Lok Sabha seat in 1996 with the win of Anantkumar Hegde. Since then, except in the 1999 election when Margaret Alva of the Congress won, Mr. Hegde won this Lok Sabha seat for five terms (1998, 2004, 2009, 2014 and 2019) later.

The party opened its account in the Udupi-Chikkamagaluru constituency in 1998 with I.M. Jayarama Shetty grabbing the seat from Congress. Since then the party has won this seat for four terms (2004, 2009, 2014, and 2019). The Congress won in 1999 (candidate Vinay Kumar Sorake) and in the by-election in 2012 (candidate K. Jayaprakash Hegde). The constituency is presently being represented by Shobha Karandlaje, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare who is a two-time Member of Parliament.

Mr. Poojary told The Hindu that the responsibility of the in-charge Ministers and conveners is to prepare the party to face the election from the booth level by planning strategies. “The in-charge leaders and conveners will not have any say in the selection of candidates,” he said.

To a question, the former Minister hoped that the differences of opinion among the party workers in the Puttur unit is expected to be sorted out by the time the candidates are selected.