ADVERTISEMENT

BJP bags vice-president’s post in Kaup Town Municipal Council

Published - August 29, 2024 12:45 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Newly elected president and vice-president of Kaup Town Municipal Council Harinakshi Devadiga and Saritha being greeted by Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty and former MLA Lalaji R. Mendon in Kaup on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which had a majority in the Kaup Town Municipal Council but did not have a Scheduled Castes candidate for the vice-president’s post, managed to get that post too with an SC councillor from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) switching to its side on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the BJP had 12 councillors, the Congress had seven, the SDPI three, and the Janata Dal (Secular) had one councillor in the Kaup TMC. The president’s post was reserved for women (general) and the vice-president’s for women (SC).

The BJP did not have an SC woman councillor. On Wednesday, Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty announced that SDPI supported councillor Saritha and her husband Shivanand joined the BJP.

Later, during the elections held at the TMC, Harinakshi was elected the president and Saritha as the vice-president of the council.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Kaup (South) Block Congress general secretary Ameer Kaup said the BJP resorted to horse trading even in the TMC election. He said: “The SDPI tried to mislead people by stating that it was supporting the Congress in the election. However when Ms. Saritha went incommunicado for the last two days, it did not try to approach her. Though we had the eligible candidate (SC) for the vice-president’s post, the BJP played a trick and bagged the post.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US