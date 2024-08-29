GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

BJP bags vice-president’s post in Kaup Town Municipal Council

Published - August 29, 2024 12:45 am IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Newly elected president and vice-president of Kaup Town Municipal Council Harinakshi Devadiga and Saritha being greeted by Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty and former MLA Lalaji R. Mendon in Kaup on Wednesday.

Newly elected president and vice-president of Kaup Town Municipal Council Harinakshi Devadiga and Saritha being greeted by Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty and former MLA Lalaji R. Mendon in Kaup on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which had a majority in the Kaup Town Municipal Council but did not have a Scheduled Castes candidate for the vice-president’s post, managed to get that post too with an SC councillor from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) switching to its side on Wednesday.

While the BJP had 12 councillors, the Congress had seven, the SDPI three, and the Janata Dal (Secular) had one councillor in the Kaup TMC. The president’s post was reserved for women (general) and the vice-president’s for women (SC).

The BJP did not have an SC woman councillor. On Wednesday, Kaup MLA Gurme Suresh Shetty announced that SDPI supported councillor Saritha and her husband Shivanand joined the BJP.

Later, during the elections held at the TMC, Harinakshi was elected the president and Saritha as the vice-president of the council.

Kaup (South) Block Congress general secretary Ameer Kaup said the BJP resorted to horse trading even in the TMC election. He said: “The SDPI tried to mislead people by stating that it was supporting the Congress in the election. However when Ms. Saritha went incommunicado for the last two days, it did not try to approach her. Though we had the eligible candidate (SC) for the vice-president’s post, the BJP played a trick and bagged the post.”

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.